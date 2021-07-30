Roth Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 6.7% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.93. 144,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $153.59.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

