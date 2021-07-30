Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DRVN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,297. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Driven Brands stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.32% of Driven Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

