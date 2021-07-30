The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.20. The stock had a trading volume of 154,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,343,930. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.11. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

