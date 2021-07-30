Apella Capital LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.84. The company had a trading volume of 26,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,174. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

