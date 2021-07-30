Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,060,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,897 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $92,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. 73,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,707,081. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 over the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.