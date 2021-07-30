Peloton Wealth Strategists Boosts Stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF makes up 1.4% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 763,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 70,116 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 228,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDM remained flat at $$24.77 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.77. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14.

