Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $86,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $197.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $131.09 and a one year high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

