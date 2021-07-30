Pendal Group Limited Sells 279 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Dollar General by 19.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,112,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dollar General by 191.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 162,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,916,000 after purchasing an additional 106,803 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $81,048,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.60. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $233.12. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.