Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $62.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $161,788,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHK traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,265. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.