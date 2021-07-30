Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.32. 209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,982. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.02 and a 52 week high of $242.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

