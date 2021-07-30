Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of MDYV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.56. The company had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,690. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

