Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 33,708 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 468,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,708 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $18,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 634,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 39,355 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,457,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,335,000 after buying an additional 36,007 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 113,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,423. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

