iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $110.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,966. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

