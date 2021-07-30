Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $75.47. 18,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,805. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.78 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

