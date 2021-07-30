Savior LLC Has $117,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Savior LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,844,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $105,169,000 after purchasing an additional 773,741 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $1,239,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.91. 790,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,105,961. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.