Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Savior LLC

Savior LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.85. 61,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,096. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58.

