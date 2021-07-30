Savior LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Savior LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,670 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ makes up 2.4% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.04. 224,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,578,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.61. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

