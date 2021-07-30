Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.55. The stock had a trading volume of 78,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,353. The firm has a market cap of $174.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

