Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $2.89 Average PT from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

RIG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.66. 365,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,351,830. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11. Transocean has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Perestroika purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800 over the last three months. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,330,158 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 853,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,448,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,889,590 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 831,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 237,671 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

