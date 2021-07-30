Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$134.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$1.25 on Friday, reaching C$125.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,094. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$90.75 and a 52-week high of C$129.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$126.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.89%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total value of C$656,831.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$724,835.09. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,732. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,627 shares of company stock worth $2,207,074.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

