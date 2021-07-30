Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $21,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,842,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after buying an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,380,000 after buying an additional 554,809 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

ARE stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.27. 9,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $202.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

