Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $33.64 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.7% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold 79,047 shares of company stock valued at $18,716,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.67. 94,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

