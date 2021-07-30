Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for $167.42 or 0.00416530 BTC on popular exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $30,759.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 6,344 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

