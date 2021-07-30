Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$170.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price objective on Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$159.78.

EQB stock traded up C$1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$147.00. 16,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,701. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$137.84. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$73.49 and a 12-month high of C$153.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 16.9975367 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

