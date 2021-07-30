Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the June 30th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Western Asset High Income Fund II stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.37. 1,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
