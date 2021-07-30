Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the June 30th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.37. 1,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,152 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

