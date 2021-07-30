Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Short Interest Update

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of KRNTY remained flat at $$49.40 during trading on Friday. Krones has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50.

Get Krones alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRNTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Krones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Krones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Krones presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.