Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Short Interest Up 68.2% in July

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,300 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the June 30th total of 245,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ODMUF remained flat at $$0.78 on Friday. Old Mutual has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.