BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.0% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $864.99. 4,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,728. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $920.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $876.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

