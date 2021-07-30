Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Post $0.11 EPS

Analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 4,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,806. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in O2Micro International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in O2Micro International by 148.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

