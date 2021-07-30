JLP Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

JLP Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises about 1.4% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.18.

SBA Communications stock traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.45. 9,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,577. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $343.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.15 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

