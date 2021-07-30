Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 59 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.52.

TSLA traded up $14.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $692.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,652,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $685.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

