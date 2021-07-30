Weaver Consulting Group Sells 537 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,135,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,435 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,533,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,824,000 after purchasing an additional 43,075 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,261,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,159,000 after purchasing an additional 61,536 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.38. 63,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,403. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.01. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

