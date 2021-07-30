Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the quarter. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for 1.0% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.05% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.48. 26,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,331. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $23.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

