TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Savior LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,567. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

