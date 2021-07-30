Brokerages Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Target Price at GBX 964.86

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 964.86 ($12.61).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 973 ($12.71) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Roberts S. Childs bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £52,352 ($68,398.22). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

LON HSX traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 875.40 ($11.44). The stock had a trading volume of 384,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,781. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The firm has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 834.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

