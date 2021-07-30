Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,393 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,345,618,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,825,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,949,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,518,873. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

