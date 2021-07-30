Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,570 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,570 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3,456.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,866. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

HA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

