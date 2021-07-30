EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,064 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of EnLink Midstream worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 179,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 138,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after buying an additional 4,415,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after buying an additional 875,090 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENLC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,958. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 3.54.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 37,310 shares of company stock worth $183,951 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

