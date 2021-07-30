The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,560 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Dixie Group worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 60,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $6.00.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

