Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 49,063 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

ACHC traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,219. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

