Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,927 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after purchasing an additional 142,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 46,752 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 117,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $23.80. 8,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,401. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $599.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

