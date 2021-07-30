Apella Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 116,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 45,934 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 269,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 19,134 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,945,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $879,000.

Shares of BSCS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. 12,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,049. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07.

