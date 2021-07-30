Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Issues Earnings Results

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 28.37%.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.38. 17,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,263. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUBCY. DNB Markets raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 price objective (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Subsea 7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

