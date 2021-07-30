Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $304.48.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.32. The stock had a trading volume of 33,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,940. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 1.53. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $211.10 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

