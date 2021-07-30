Apella Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 22,273 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 263,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,491,832. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.61 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

