Apella Capital LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,182,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,978. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $242.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

