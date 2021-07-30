StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 684 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after buying an additional 1,307,565 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,210,000 after purchasing an additional 456,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,596 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,504,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,856,000 after buying an additional 94,088 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,616. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.70 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

