Coe Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,500 Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Top Ships by 2,491.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOPS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57. Top Ships Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 672,396 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of four 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers and three 157,000 dwt tankers.

