6,471 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Acquired by Invst LLC

Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after buying an additional 232,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $206,099,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. 7,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,439. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39. International Paper has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.