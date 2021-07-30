4,560 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Bought by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,386. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

